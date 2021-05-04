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US Government Getting Tough On Domestic Right-Wing Extremists
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42 views • May 04, 2021
Since the Capitol protests of January 6th, 2021, US government agencies are openly announcing that they're coming after domestic extremists. From some Trump supporters, to libertarians, to dissenters on social media, the government is increasing their efforts to root out certain speech and behavior. All of it focused primarily on conservative right wing individuals. This video looks at government official's statements and comments about the purge.
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