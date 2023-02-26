The Federal Police have come under fire from Senator Rennick after the AFP Commissioner was unable to provide satisfactory answers during a Senate estimates hearing. Senator Rennick slammed the Commissioner for his failure to address questions regarding vaccine deaths. This incident has highlighted the need for more transparency and accountability in government agencies, especially when it comes to issues as serious as vaccine-related deaths. The public deserves to know that their elected representatives are working hard to ensure that they are protected from any potential harm caused by vaccines or other health initiatives.

