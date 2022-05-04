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5/1/2022 Miles Guo: Qin Gang is conspiring with the agents, traitors to the US and Taiwan to rebuild the Sino-U.S. economic and trade relations; the U.S. needs the Chinese to continue to provide cheap labor to solve its inflation and employment problems, but this will drive Xi the Sun to be more cruel to China, Taiwan and Hong Kong