More Square Footage Gives You More Options

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The Story Nexus
The Story Nexus
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Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Chris Berger and it’s time for Berger Point.


You know, recently I was out with a client and we were looking at different properties around 1,600 square feet.


What we did find, the last home that we looked at was close to 2,000 square feet and a much more poorer state than the one in 1,600 square feet.


We talked about space because space is so important.


Regardless of what it looks like now, think about what it can become!


That’s so important.


So, this particular house that we looked at actually changed the washer and dryer from downstairs to upstairs.


 So, if you see a house that has a washer and dryer downstairs you don’t like it remember this —- you can change it!


It’s not a big deal and I’ll show you just how easy it is —→


Here we are downstairs and you can see the drain for the washer and dryer is right here.


The red indicates the hot water going up the blue indicates the cold water going up.


So when the water is exited from the washer it comes down and it will go into the main and at this point into the trap at the bottom and then out into the septic fields through that lower pipe.


I wanted to also show you the electric.


Now he ran a new line from the old line which is located here — you’ll see the junction box and then simply ran the 220 line upstairs.


So let’s go upstairs and I’ll show you what it looks like.




Well, this is kind of neat because actually they’re going to run it into a closet.


So again reiterating that we have space there’s the 220 line hot and cold and if you see it above the shelf it’ll be very easy to put in the dryer vent.


So there we have it! You have space. It makes it all worthwhile.


Move your washer and dryer. It doesn’t cost that much.


Don’t get turned off by something that you don’t like because it can be changed.


Space is important.


That’s my point!


https://bergerpoints.com

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fix and flipextra bedroomdiy laundrymove the laundrymake spacenew fawcetshome renovations
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