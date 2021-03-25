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Major Destruction-Tornado On Ground In Alabama*Drought Causes Water Supply Cuts*San Andreas Alert*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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162 views • March 25, 2021
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https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/03/25/large-tornado-reported-in-alabama-more-expected/
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2021/03/25/tornado-Alabama-Birmingham-weather-storms/1061616699434/
https://weather.com/storms/tornado/news/2021-03-23-severe-thunderstorm-outbreak-south-tornadoes-wind-damage-flooding
https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/communities/space-weather-enthusiasts
https://www.disclosurenews.it/schumann-resonance-today-update/
https://watchers.news/2021/03/25/taiwan-cuts-water-supply-amid-worst-drought-in-50-years/
https://watchers.news/2021/03/24/severe-weather-leaves-45-people-dead-more-than-2-000-homes-damaged-in-colombia/
https://watchers.news/2021/03/25/unseasonal-snow-grips-istanbul-following-mostly-dry-winter-turkey/
https://watchers.news/2021/03/24/asteroid-2021-fm2/
https://watchers.news/2021/03/24/three-asteroids-1-lunar-distance-march-23-2021-fo1-2021-fh-2021-fp2/
https://watchers.news/2021/03/25/change-in-seismic-activity-associated-with-the-eruption-of-la-soufriere-volcano-st-vincent-and-the-grenadines/
https://watchers.news/2021/03/24/increased-possibility-of-magmatic-eruption-at-taal-volcano-philippines/
https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/san-andreas-fault-is-moving-a-lot-faster-than-previously-thought.html
https://electroverse.net/
Keywords
climate changealiensascensionearthquakegrand solar minimumconsciousnessconspiracyweatheralabamadisclosurefloodannunakiearth changestornadotrutherpole shiftmississippievolutionary energy artseearts
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