Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
(NIP) MANIFESTO NATIONAL INTERCESSORY PRAYER
6 views
channel image
GENERAL PATTON'S INTEL REPORT
Published 20 hours ago |

We are calling for Prayer Warriors! Contact us! What can you do? Please visit www.eaec.org and click on the Webcast page. You will see a big purple button, click on it and the Full NIP Manifesto will come up. Today's video is only part 1 of 4 as we have broke the full manifesto into 4 parts. May God Bless you!

Keywords
prayermanifestointercessionintercessory

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket