Be Ye Reconciled To God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 12 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Passover, Which Was a Death Angel Looking For Blood That Was Put On the Doorposts, is One of the Most Sacred Days of the Jewish Feast. Christ Dying on the Cross For Us Can Be Seen As Our Passover With the Shedding of His Blood and the Powerful Words, "It Is Finished." God Has Done It All, Sending His Son to Die For Our Reconciliation. It Is Now Up To Us To Receive Him, and If We Have Not Done So - What Is Keeping You From It?