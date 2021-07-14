© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About Biden's "Nukes and F-15s" Comment
Follow
4
Share
Report
160 views • July 14, 2021
Joe Biden recently said that the people who think the Second Amendment is to keep a tyrannical government in check are mistaken, because they would need nukes and F-15s to fight back...
History--and even the current situation in Afghanistan-- shows that is not true.
But he also said that certain people have always been restricted from owning firearms. That IS true.
Those certain people were black people-- restricted after the civil war from owning firearms through gun permits. That made them an easy target of the KKK.
In other words, gun licensure is a perfect example of structural, systemic racism that still exists today.
Join my email list: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
History--and even the current situation in Afghanistan-- shows that is not true.
But he also said that certain people have always been restricted from owning firearms. That IS true.
Those certain people were black people-- restricted after the civil war from owning firearms through gun permits. That made them an easy target of the KKK.
In other words, gun licensure is a perfect example of structural, systemic racism that still exists today.
Join my email list: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.