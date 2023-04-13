Pastors with a Spine: Pastor John Highstreet

Marianne Erdman is The Manager of ECCO Christian bookstore, in New Baltimore, Michigan. She visits John Highstreet and has a conversation about how she created the bookstore and the challenges she has encountered since the inception of the Christian bookstore.
