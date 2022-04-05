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Special Olympics BANS Pure Bloods: Vaccine-Injured Autistic Boy Kicked Out For Denying Covid Shot
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49 views • April 05, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Special Olympics are complicit in the vaccine narrative, denying participation, enforcing the injections, and subjecting the vulnerable to the death jab. Christopher Lance joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to expose how his vaccine injured son Rio was disqualified from the Special Olympics for refusing the jab. Lance detailed the hypocrisy of the Special Olympics, Rio’s damage from the MMR vaccine, and more.
Call the Headquarters of the Special Olympics to let them know how this story makes you feel:
Special Olympics
1133 19th Street NW
Washington, DC 20036-3604 USA
+1 202-628-3630
+1 800-700-8585
https://www.specialolympics.org/about/contact
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.2022specialolympicsusagames.org
Social Media: specialolympicsusagames
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzpetr-special-olympics-bans-pure-bloods-vaccine-injured-autistic-boy-kicked-out-f.html
The Special Olympics are complicit in the vaccine narrative, denying participation, enforcing the injections, and subjecting the vulnerable to the death jab. Christopher Lance joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to expose how his vaccine injured son Rio was disqualified from the Special Olympics for refusing the jab. Lance detailed the hypocrisy of the Special Olympics, Rio’s damage from the MMR vaccine, and more.
Call the Headquarters of the Special Olympics to let them know how this story makes you feel:
Special Olympics
1133 19th Street NW
Washington, DC 20036-3604 USA
+1 202-628-3630
+1 800-700-8585
https://www.specialolympics.org/about/contact
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.2022specialolympicsusagames.org
Social Media: specialolympicsusagames
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzpetr-special-olympics-bans-pure-bloods-vaccine-injured-autistic-boy-kicked-out-f.html
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