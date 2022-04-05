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Special Olympics BANS Pure Bloods: Vaccine-Injured Autistic Boy Kicked Out For Denying Covid Shot
High Hopes
High Hopes
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49 views • April 05, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Special Olympics are complicit in the vaccine narrative, denying participation, enforcing the injections, and subjecting the vulnerable to the death jab. Christopher Lance joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to expose how his vaccine injured son Rio was disqualified from the Special Olympics for refusing the jab. Lance detailed the hypocrisy of the Special Olympics, Rio’s damage from the MMR vaccine, and more.

Call the Headquarters of the Special Olympics to let them know how this story makes you feel:
Special Olympics
1133 19th Street NW
Washington, DC 20036-3604 USA
+1 202-628-3630
+1 800-700-8585

https://www.specialolympics.org/about/contact

Email: [email protected]
Website: www.2022specialolympicsusagames.org
Social Media: specialolympicsusagames

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzpetr-special-olympics-bans-pure-bloods-vaccine-injured-autistic-boy-kicked-out-f.html
Keywords
adverse effectsvaccinemmrvaccine injurieslifecultureunvaxxedspecial olympicsjabshotinoculationinjectionstew peterschristopher lancerio lancedisqualified
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