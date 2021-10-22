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Ships of Light, Friend or Foes Torah Code By Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
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104 views • October 22, 2021
13 Heshvan 5782
October 19, 2021
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
I have been saying for many years that Eliyahu Hanavi (Elijah the Prophet) will be here soon!
We see the famous researcher Gina Maria Colvin Hill's video of September 28, 2021 (Tishri 5782) where she describes these massive "Ships of Light" and she believes that they are good. -Links bellow
So let's go into the Torah Code and see what it says about these ships and who they are and why they are here!
This video is called: Ships of Light, Friend Or Foe Torah Code?
Enjoy,
Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Gina Maria Colvin Hill Channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/GinaMariaColvinHill555/featured
Close-up look at MASSIVE Armada of Light Ships in our World!
https://youtu.be/OyMlK735tG4
Eliyahu Hanavi [Elijah the Prophet]:
https://www.aish.com/atr/Elijah-Ascent-to-Heaven.html
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/111833/jewish/Elijah-the-Prophet.htm
http://www.execonn.com/matt/Docs/Merkaba.htm
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
October 19, 2021
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
I have been saying for many years that Eliyahu Hanavi (Elijah the Prophet) will be here soon!
We see the famous researcher Gina Maria Colvin Hill's video of September 28, 2021 (Tishri 5782) where she describes these massive "Ships of Light" and she believes that they are good. -Links bellow
So let's go into the Torah Code and see what it says about these ships and who they are and why they are here!
This video is called: Ships of Light, Friend Or Foe Torah Code?
Enjoy,
Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Gina Maria Colvin Hill Channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/GinaMariaColvinHill555/featured
Close-up look at MASSIVE Armada of Light Ships in our World!
https://youtu.be/OyMlK735tG4
Eliyahu Hanavi [Elijah the Prophet]:
https://www.aish.com/atr/Elijah-Ascent-to-Heaven.html
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/111833/jewish/Elijah-the-Prophet.htm
http://www.execonn.com/matt/Docs/Merkaba.htm
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
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