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Ships of Light, Friend or Foes Torah Code By Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
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104 views • October 22, 2021
13 Heshvan 5782
October 19, 2021

Shalom everyone,

Thank you for visiting my channel.

I have been saying for many years that Eliyahu Hanavi (Elijah the Prophet) will be here soon!

We see the famous researcher Gina Maria Colvin Hill's video of September 28, 2021 (Tishri 5782) where she describes these massive "Ships of Light" and she believes that they are good. -Links bellow

So let's go into the Torah Code and see what it says about these ships and who they are and why they are here!

This video is called: Ships of Light, Friend Or Foe Torah Code?

Enjoy,
Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai


Gina Maria Colvin Hill Channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/GinaMariaColvinHill555/featured



Close-up look at MASSIVE Armada of Light Ships in our World!

https://youtu.be/OyMlK735tG4



Eliyahu Hanavi [Elijah the Prophet]:
https://www.aish.com/atr/Elijah-Ascent-to-Heaven.html
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/111833/jewish/Elijah-the-Prophet.htm
http://www.execonn.com/matt/Docs/Merkaba.htm


Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/



GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim

https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim


GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai


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https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai


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https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817

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Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
Keywords
biblemessiahisraelearthshipstorahend of dayselijah the prophetben davidshilohben yishaishiloeliyahu hanavi
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