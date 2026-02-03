BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
"Rubicon" FPV drone results in Vodyanskoe, near Dobropillia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
42 views • 22 hours ago

Vodyanskoe, near Dobropillia

"Rubicon" filmed with an FPV drone the result of the Smutlyanka Unit's guidance of Russian FABs from the Aerospace Forces.

The populated area is approximately 5 km in the near rear of the enemy

"They shoot accurately" (from the movie)

Two majors✨Two majors in the MAH

Adding:  Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 3, 2026

▪️ During the night, strikes on the Kiev, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa regions caused significant damage to the enemy's energy infrastructure. "Geranis" and missile weapons, including air and sea-based ones, were used.

▪️ In the Rostov region, a drone was destroyed in the Kamensky district during the night.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the "North" Group of Forces is engaged in fierce battles in the Sumy, Krasnopol and Glukhov districts. On the Tetkin and Glushkov sectors, the situation remains unchanged.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, a woman was injured in a FPV drone attack on the Rudnya Tsata settlement in the Klimovsky district. A civilian received serious shrapnel wounds in a car. In Podivotye of the Sevsky district, a driver was injured in a strike on the territory of the "Miratorg" agricultural holding. Yesterday morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the village of Field Novoselki in the Suzemsky district with kamikaze drones, injuring a civilian.

▪️ In the Kursk region, three people were injured in a drone attack on a GAZelle in the Mikhailovka settlement in the Rylysk district.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, battles are ongoing near Volchansk. The "North" Group of Forces is advancing on the Khattnen section of the front, near Staritsa, in the Siminovka and Volchansk Hutor areas.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a drone attacked a GAZelle near the Surkovo settlement, injuring the driver. In the village of Zamostie in the Grayvoron district, a man was injured. In Shebekino, a drone hit an administrative building of an enterprise, injuring a man. Near the village of Kosmodemyansk, a drone attacked a KAMAZ, injuring the driver.

▪️ From the Kupyansk front, reports from the ground indicate no positive changes in the situation, including in terms of reports from the field.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsk front, the Russian Armed Forces are engaged in battles in the city, expanding the control zone to the north of the Klean-Bik reservoir. The enemy retains the ability to conduct local counterattacks. FABs are being dropped on the forward units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "over the top", as in the Dobropillia area.

▪️ The "East" Group of Forces reported the liberation of the village of Prizhodnoye in the Zaporozhye region. Six attempts by the enemy to counterattack with individual assault groups were repelled.

The report was compiled by: 

⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)

