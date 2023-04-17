https://gettr.com/post/p2ek9z0b5bb
2023.04.16 #freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mos #patriotswithgrit #释放郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #takedowntheccp
They say that Miles Guo has so many passports. In fact, by 2018, he has renounced all his citizenship, except a passport, to Hong Kong.
他们说，郭文贵先生有那么多护照。事实上，到2018年，他已经放弃了所有的公民身份，除了一本香港护照。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.