They say that Miles Guo has so many passports. In fact, by 2018, he has renounced all his citizenship, except a passport, to Hong Kong
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p2ek9z0b5bb

2023.04.16 #freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mos #patriotswithgrit #释放郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #takedowntheccp

They say that Miles Guo has so many passports. In fact, by 2018, he has renounced all his citizenship, except a passport, to Hong Kong.

他们说，郭文贵先生有那么多护照。事实上，到2018年，他已经放弃了所有的公民身份，除了一本香港护照。


