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We Have to Reverse the Marriage and Baby Busts
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11 views • November 01, 2021
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We must turn the marriage and baby busts around. Here is a news article on the issue for your perusal: https://archive.vn/Oy4vP
Furthermore, change the family and marriage laws so that they favor men and not women. Civilization itself is largely the product of the efforts of males to acquire resources for themselves and their families. If they are not rewarded for their labors, they will cease to do them and the entire society will collapse.
Here is an article to read up on child custody: https://www.divorcelawyersformen.com/the-true-facts-of-child-custody-for-men/
Here is an article to read up on family court: https://www.fatherly.com/love-money/family-courts-biase-fathers-stay-at-home/
Fix these problems.
Where to contact reps: https://www.congress.gov/state-legislature-websites
Second tab in video: https://archive.vn/q037R
Latest Basedandretadia comic: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1301523228107214860
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Website: https://heraclius610.com/
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Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom: https://www.ohioamf.org/
Novaxmandate: https://novaxmandate.org/
Ohio Stands Up: https://www.ohiostandsup.org/
1776 Commission: Your local area
Buckeye Firearms Association: https://www.buckeyefirearms.org/
Gun Owners of America: https://www.gunowners.org/
Look Ahead America (Not 100% about these guys): https://lookaheadamerica.org/
My free speech tech pages:
Gab Profile: https://gab.com/Heraclius610
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/heraclius610/
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My gaming channel: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
We must turn the marriage and baby busts around. Here is a news article on the issue for your perusal: https://archive.vn/Oy4vP
Furthermore, change the family and marriage laws so that they favor men and not women. Civilization itself is largely the product of the efforts of males to acquire resources for themselves and their families. If they are not rewarded for their labors, they will cease to do them and the entire society will collapse.
Here is an article to read up on child custody: https://www.divorcelawyersformen.com/the-true-facts-of-child-custody-for-men/
Here is an article to read up on family court: https://www.fatherly.com/love-money/family-courts-biase-fathers-stay-at-home/
Fix these problems.
Where to contact reps: https://www.congress.gov/state-legislature-websites
Second tab in video: https://archive.vn/q037R
Latest Basedandretadia comic: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1301523228107214860
Latest Music Video: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610:e/True-Simplicity:d
Website: https://heraclius610.com/
Civic Orgs:
Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom: https://www.ohioamf.org/
Novaxmandate: https://novaxmandate.org/
Ohio Stands Up: https://www.ohiostandsup.org/
1776 Commission: Your local area
Buckeye Firearms Association: https://www.buckeyefirearms.org/
Gun Owners of America: https://www.gunowners.org/
Look Ahead America (Not 100% about these guys): https://lookaheadamerica.org/
My free speech tech pages:
Gab Profile: https://gab.com/Heraclius610
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/heraclius610/
Pocketnet Profile: https://pocketnet.app/heraclius610
Xephula: https://xephula.com/Heraclius610
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610:e
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/heraclius610
GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/Heraclius610
Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/@Heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channel: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
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