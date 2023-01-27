Create New Account
Corrupted Flesh Only
42 views
channel image
Yahsdaughter137777
Published 17 hours ago

The devil's time is up; he is desperate to secure souls on his side before God's wrath exposes him.

1 Corinthians 3:17

King James Version Bible

17 If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.

Luke 23:42-43

King James Version Bible

42 And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom.43 And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.


my email contact is

[email protected]

Keywords
tribulationtranshumanismendtimes

