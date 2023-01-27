Corrupted Flesh Only

The devil's time is up; he is desperate to secure souls on his side before God's wrath exposes him.
1 Corinthians 3:17
King James Version Bible
17 If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.
Luke 23:42-43
King James Version Bible
42 And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom.43 And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.
my email contact is
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.