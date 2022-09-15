9/14/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Xi’s itinerary has been altered because we disclosed the top secret of the details of his visit in our broadcast yesterday, but no matter where he travels, the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China will be well-informed of his every move as we have like-minded fellow fighters all over the world
