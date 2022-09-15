© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
9/14/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Xi’s itinerary has been altered because we disclosed the top secret of the details of his visit in our broadcast yesterday, but no matter where he travels, the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China will be well-informed of his every move as we have like-minded fellow fighters all over the world