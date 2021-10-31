Healing with Dr Daniels - Just Do It! (10.31.21)

164 views • October 31, 2021

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Decisions. Do not complicate it. Just do it. Dr Daniels shares how this approach can lower your stress and improve your health. Tune in. Think Happens

Sunday's Topic is: Just Do It.

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