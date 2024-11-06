The occupation attempts to assassinate two children in Al-Arroub camp





The Israeli occupation soldiers shot the child Ayham and his brother Yousef in front of their house while they were playing football, in Al-Arroub camp north of the city of Hebron. The child Ayham was shot in the head and is still receiving physical therapy in the hospital.

Interview: The mother of the child Ayham

Reporting: Sari Jaradat

Filmed: 03/11/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://FreePalestine.Video