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NEW VIDYA TIME, FRENS!!! 🐸🐸🐸
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10 views • November 28, 2021
NEW VIDYA TIME, FRENS!!! 🐸🐸🐸
Hype video? ✅
Me shitting all over [them]? ✅
Trump? ✅
Reagan? ✅
Q? ✅
Project Veritas? ✅
Durham? ✅
Made a complete fool of Biden? ✅
Metallica? ✅
Yall enjoy. This one was fun as hell to make!
🇺🇸 WWG1WGA 🇺🇸
(Song; King Nothing by Metallica. Additional video credits to The Reagan Library, Project Veritas, FoxNews, and Washington’s Spies)
Hype video? ✅
Me shitting all over [them]? ✅
Trump? ✅
Reagan? ✅
Q? ✅
Project Veritas? ✅
Durham? ✅
Made a complete fool of Biden? ✅
Metallica? ✅
Yall enjoy. This one was fun as hell to make!
🇺🇸 WWG1WGA 🇺🇸
(Song; King Nothing by Metallica. Additional video credits to The Reagan Library, Project Veritas, FoxNews, and Washington’s Spies)
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