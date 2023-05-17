Bendy and The Ink Machine [Beta v1.2.0](No Commentary)(PC Gameplay) - Chapter 2: The Old Song

Game: Bendy and The Ink Machine
Publisher: theMeatly
Developer: theMeatly
You Can Buy The Latest Version of The Game From: Steam
Steam Link: https: https://store.steampowered.com/app/622650/Bendy_and_the_Ink_Machine/
Older Verions Link: https://clank000.itch.io/batim-betas
Note: if versions v1.1.2 and v1.2.0 don't work turn off wifi before trying alternative methods.
