YOUTUBE PIRATE STREAMS - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=42184
Remember when people used to set up pirate radio stations to broadcast forbidden or controversial media to the masses? Well this is the 21st century and increasingly people are looking for ways to punch through the social media censorship algorithms to broadcast forbidden truths to the duped masses on the Big Tech platforms. Today Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond to explain how he's doing just that, broadcasting on YouTube with his TLAV Pirate Streams despite being officially banned from the platform.