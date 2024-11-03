How the Crucifixion Reveals the Sabbath

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many today are questioning the tradition that Christ was crucified on the 6th day, rested on the 7th and resurrected on the 1st. The major objection comes from a misunderstanding of the idiom “three days and three nights” cited by Jesus in reference to the sign of Jonah, in Matthew 12:40. Yet careful study of the gospel accounts reveals two powerful truths: that Jesus indeed was crucified on the 6th day and rested on the 7th, and that the Sabbath is reckoned by sunrise, not sunset.
00:00 - Introduction
12:54 - Jesus' Death
17:21 - Joseph of Arimathea goes to Pilate
25:02 - Joseph prepares and takes the body
30:43 - The Jews ask to break legs
34:52 - Preparing the body
43:56 - The word "Epiphosko"
48:57 - What Day was Jesus Crucified?
55:48 - Understanding Ancient Time Reckoning
1:02:12 - Examples of Inclusive Counting
1:10:37 - Examples of Counting 3 Full Days
1:14:50 - The 3 Days in the Gospels
1:24:47 - The "3 Days and 3 Nights" Explained
1:31:43 - Final Thoughts