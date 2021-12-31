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BANKS SEIZING CASH AND GOLD - ILLINOIS DESTROYED - CALIFORNIA EXODUS - SOCIAL MEDIA BIG SHOTS - JOBS
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400 views • December 31, 2021
From Jeremiah Babe
If you scare easy turn the channel. Are you committing financial suicide? More than 1 in 3 consumers admitted to spending more than they could afford for Christmas, this is irresponsible and will cause you a ton of problems. If this is one of you shame on you.
In the end, there is going to be a financial crash.
Mirrored from - https://youtu.be/hGxK-FzLtug
If you scare easy turn the channel. Are you committing financial suicide? More than 1 in 3 consumers admitted to spending more than they could afford for Christmas, this is irresponsible and will cause you a ton of problems. If this is one of you shame on you.
In the end, there is going to be a financial crash.
Mirrored from - https://youtu.be/hGxK-FzLtug
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