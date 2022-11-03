Epic Derivative Unwind & Systemic Banking Failure | Alasdair Macleod

This last summer, JPMorgan's CEO Jamie Dimon warned of a "hurricane" coming in the financial system. Alasdair Macleod, Head of Research at GoldMoney, believes the expansionary cycle has ended, and we're heading toward a contraction. Low interest rates have created massive bubbles across markets, especially in derivatives. There could be an unwinding in derivatives as asset values fall amid rising rates. The issues could reverberate through the whole banking system, leading to potential bank failures.





INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

2:34 Derivatives unwind

10:42 Currency crisis

15:17 Euro structure

18:53 Central banks

21:45 Eastern countries

26:35 New gold exchanges

30:45 Overseas storage

42:34 Bank balance sheets

54:35 Gold Money

55:58 Miles Franklin





