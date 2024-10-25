Al-Khalil (Hebron) Stormed by Zionists and Shuttered for the Enjoyment of Colonists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces stormed al-Khalil (Hebron), closed main streets and shops, prevented Palestinians from being present in them, and allowed hundreds of Colonists to storm the city under the pretext of Jewish holidays.
Sari Jaradat Interviews Political Activist Nidal Al-Awiwi.
Filmed: 21/10/2024
