Quo Vadis





Oct 29, 2022





In this video we share Why 3 AM is the Devil's Hour.





In folklore, the witching hour or devil's hour is a time of night that is associated with supernatural events, whereby witches, demons and ghosts are thought to appear and be at their most powerful.





Horror movies and paranormal TV shows often talk about the "devil's hour".





Depending on the source, this may refer to the time between 3 in the morning and 4 in the morning (or the hours between midnight and 3 a m.





This idea seems to have arisen from the awareness that Satan likes to mock God.





The Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke tell us that Jesus died during the "ninth hour". In modern reckoning, that would be 15 hours.





According to this idea, Satan then turns the symbolism on its head by claiming 3 a m, directly mocking God. Another reason why this time is considered a source of unusually high demonic activity is the fact that it is the middle of the night; the sun has long since set and won't rise for a few more hours.





Scripture repeatedly mentions night and darkness as a time of sin, writes Aleteia.





This concept is perfectly summed up in the Gospel of John, “And this is the judgment: light has come into the world, and people loved darkness rather than light because their deeds were evil.





Indeed, whoever does evil hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his deeds be exposed" (John 3:19-20).





Also, Jesus was betrayed by Judas during the night (sometimes thought to be at midnight) and Peter denied Jesus before the "cock crowed" (around 6 am).





This would mean the "trial" of Jesus before the Great Council during the "devil's hour".





There's a bit of science here too, as 3am marks the point of deepest nighttime sleepiness in the normal adult sleep-wake cycle.





Waking up or being woken up at a specific time can disrupt our circadian rhythms and make us feel depressed or anxious.





Regardless of the time of day, God is always more powerful than Satan and remains the "light of the world" that will dispel all darkness.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DV5tuf_KLbI