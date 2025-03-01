BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Deep State Spokeswoman Susan Rice Is Ukraine's Gaslighting Queen
You knew it wouldn’t take long before leftists, Neocons and Trump haters would all weigh in on the epic SmackDown at The Oval™ that took place Friday afternoon, where the president and his number two VP JD Vance weren’t buying the insolence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was throwing down.

SOURCE: https://x.com/JDRucker/status/1895862480838295932

Read More: https://redstate.com/bobhoge/2025/03/01/former-obama-advisor-susan-rice-shows-where-her-loyalties-lieclaims-zelensky-meltdown-was-a-setup-n2186151

deep state donald trump ukraine susan rice volodymyr zelensky jd vance
