Deep State Spokeswoman Susan Rice Is Ukraine’s Gaslighting Queen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
You knew it wouldn’t take long before leftists, Neocons and Trump haters would all weigh in on the epic SmackDown at The Oval™ that took place Friday afternoon, where the president and his number two VP JD Vance weren’t buying the insolence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was throwing down.
SOURCE: https://x.com/JDRucker/status/1895862480838295932
Read More: https://redstate.com/bobhoge/2025/03/01/former-obama-advisor-susan-rice-shows-where-her-loyalties-lieclaims-zelensky-meltdown-was-a-setup-n2186151