Food Supply Collapse Likely, Economic and Cultural Crisis, Underlying Factors w/ Brian Reisinger

Peptides

Brian Reisinger joins the program to discuss history of an economic and cultural crisis that is threatening our very food supply—the disappearance of the American farmer. He explains how the recent crackdown on immigration is making it even tougher, if not impossible, for farmers to make ends meet. The system is so fragile that a serious economic downturn or short sided policy change could collapse the system. You can learn more or buy his book,"Land Rich Cash Poor" at https://www.brian-reisinger.com/

