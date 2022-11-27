WEF RUNS AWAY FROM FTX (Loop)

WARNING: If you have PSE, DO NOT WATCH THIS. This video may trigger an epileptic seizure in individuals who have PSE.

"Photosensitive epilepsy (PSE) is a form of epilepsy in which seizures are triggered by visual stimuli that form patterns in time or space, such as flashing lights; bold, regular patterns; or regular moving patterns."

"Sam Bankman-Fried" (Founder of FTX), is no longer the CEO of FTX. (Why does FTX still exist at all?) The CEO of FTX is now a lawyer, John J. Ray III, who seems to only be there to help creditors (people who were tricked) recover losses, and to minimize further lawsuits. Good luck with that. Clowns.

So how is WEF related to FTX besides promoting FTX early on? You may read more about it here:

"Collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX had ties to Ukrainian government, WEF, and top Biden adviser"

https://www.mronline.org/2022/11/15/collapsed-cryptocurrency-exchange-ftx-had-ties-to-ukrainian-government-wef-and-top-biden-adviser

"Like the World Economic Forum, others are hiding previous ties to FTX"

https://www.localtoday.news/us/like-the-world-economic-forum-others-are-hiding-previous-ties-to-ftx-179146.html

"FTX, The Democrats Money Laundering Operation"

https://www.theepochtimes.com/ftx-the-democrats-money-laundering-operation_4862042.html

"Sam Bankman-Fried tries to explain himself"

("Disclosure: This August, Bankman-Fried’s philanthropic family foundation, Building a Stronger Future, awarded Vox’s Future Perfect a grant for a 2023 reporting project. That project is now on pause.")

Note that "Vox" has some conflict-of-interests going on here. They describe Sam like he is some sort of lost sheep. I doubt the guy cared and he only cares now because people, who should have known better than to trust him, are now going after Sam.

https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/23462333/sam-bankman-fried-ftx-cryptocurrency-effective-altruism-crypto-bahamas-philanthropy

A circus of fools headed to The Lake of Fire. 🔥