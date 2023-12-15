Another Singer Collapses and Dies during Live Performance - Pedro Henrique (Brazil)

I came across this on the Hello Dave Twitter channel: https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1735365708870033548

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFvVpxxUDYI&ab_channel=Estad%C3%A3o

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12864307/Brazil-gospel-singer-Pedro-Henrique-collapsed-dead.html

Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique died after he collapsed on stage during a performance Wednesday.

The 30-year-old was performing his song 'Vai Ser Tão Lindo' at a religious event that was being streamed online when he suddenly fell in front of his band inside a concert venue in the northeastern city of Feira de Santana.

Video footage of the incident showed Henrique engaging the crowd as he stood on the edge of the stage before he lost his balance and fell on his back.

Attendees immediately rushed over to help the singer while the crowd looked on in shock.

Henrique was taken to a nearby clinic, where he was confirmed dead.

Henrique's record label, Todah Music, told Radio 93 that the singer had suffered a massive heart attack.

