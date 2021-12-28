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Duties of American Citizenship
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20 views • December 28, 2021
Given while serving as a New York assemblyman, TR's address on the "Duties of American Citizenship" delved into both the theoretical reasons why every man should be involved in politics and the practical means of serving in that capacity. Roosevelt chided those who excused themselves from politics because they were too busy; it was every man's duty to devote some time to maintaining good government.
Source: https://www.artofmanliness.com/duties-of-american-citizenship-by-theodore-roosevelt/
Source: https://www.artofmanliness.com/duties-of-american-citizenship-by-theodore-roosevelt/
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