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Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 2/7/22 - Keep on Truckin'!
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50 views • February 08, 2022
In today's zoom discuss the Ottawa Truck Convoy and Rally, and the coming US version of the same, and their implications and MSM/Gov't responses. As this week's newsletter did not go out properly (see link in chatstream below for PDF version), we also cover a selection of news.
For more information visit www.RiseUpNH.org
CHATSTREAM:
Newsletter mailing service not working this week, please see: https://riseupnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/RUNH-NL-2.7.22.pdf
HR: There is a theory that the government will use the convoy to usher in martial law or putting up the look of Oh look we the politicians and government are going to save the supply line
JM: JR talks about that: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/02/07/the-truckers-vs-the-government-we-need-to-get-out-ahead-of-all-this/
HR: Distract
HR: I know, I don't know the word I am looking for, but trying to say they want to use it to become "the savior of the people" give them food and supplies.
HR: When is your Podcast?
JM: Podcast from Jan 24: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twQOgKg0b5I
NH Truck Convoy Overpass Signup: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Ylij5WF-hk5DvkFnxlxeS6Bpu9h2Kbb-IOlsLDf92Yo/edit?fbclid=IwAR0s0eJTSM93KL_5N_B2nH6be63LKXSV8yU1XjLi_9OYPUdY1ciyUnz8JLw#gid=0
K: “I want to be very clear: We are not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless. We won’t give in to those who fly racist flags. We won’t cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonour the memory of our veterans.” PM Canada
HR: I agree with you 100! How do we, humanity, get our police and military to arrest all these traitors and get justice???
HR: Young Global Leaders program put out by the WEF/Davos crue
K: Also, Mark Zuckerburg
HR: Yup, Demonic!
K: Spoiler alert : Freedom Wins!
More Freedom Convoy links:
NH Freedom Convoy: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2512982275505163
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-freedom-convoy-address-nation-state-emergency-update/5769626
https://www.globalresearch.ca/attack-transphobic-putin-nazi-truckers/5769623
https://www.globalresearch.ca/canada-truckers-for-freedom-brace-themselves-for-police-onslaught/5769483
https://www.globalresearch.ca/freedom-convoy-2020-the-elite-gathers-its-forces-for-a-counterattack-on-the-truckers/5769467
https://www.globalresearch.ca/turn-on-closed-circuit-cameras-ottawa-says-justice-centre/576957413:51:39
https://www.northeastcert.org/
HR: I am nervous to trust anyone, but I love Reiner Fuellmich! And they are banking on the devastation they have caused to make us Beg them for a solution
K: Just like Go Fund Me
HR: I wish the Goldbacks would take off. I know my Gold dealer will accept them,
MF: I agree, they’ll spring the trap on us
For more information visit www.RiseUpNH.org
CHATSTREAM:
Newsletter mailing service not working this week, please see: https://riseupnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/RUNH-NL-2.7.22.pdf
HR: There is a theory that the government will use the convoy to usher in martial law or putting up the look of Oh look we the politicians and government are going to save the supply line
JM: JR talks about that: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/02/07/the-truckers-vs-the-government-we-need-to-get-out-ahead-of-all-this/
HR: Distract
HR: I know, I don't know the word I am looking for, but trying to say they want to use it to become "the savior of the people" give them food and supplies.
HR: When is your Podcast?
JM: Podcast from Jan 24: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twQOgKg0b5I
NH Truck Convoy Overpass Signup: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Ylij5WF-hk5DvkFnxlxeS6Bpu9h2Kbb-IOlsLDf92Yo/edit?fbclid=IwAR0s0eJTSM93KL_5N_B2nH6be63LKXSV8yU1XjLi_9OYPUdY1ciyUnz8JLw#gid=0
K: “I want to be very clear: We are not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless. We won’t give in to those who fly racist flags. We won’t cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonour the memory of our veterans.” PM Canada
HR: I agree with you 100! How do we, humanity, get our police and military to arrest all these traitors and get justice???
HR: Young Global Leaders program put out by the WEF/Davos crue
K: Also, Mark Zuckerburg
HR: Yup, Demonic!
K: Spoiler alert : Freedom Wins!
More Freedom Convoy links:
NH Freedom Convoy: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2512982275505163
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-freedom-convoy-address-nation-state-emergency-update/5769626
https://www.globalresearch.ca/attack-transphobic-putin-nazi-truckers/5769623
https://www.globalresearch.ca/canada-truckers-for-freedom-brace-themselves-for-police-onslaught/5769483
https://www.globalresearch.ca/freedom-convoy-2020-the-elite-gathers-its-forces-for-a-counterattack-on-the-truckers/5769467
https://www.globalresearch.ca/turn-on-closed-circuit-cameras-ottawa-says-justice-centre/576957413:51:39
https://www.northeastcert.org/
HR: I am nervous to trust anyone, but I love Reiner Fuellmich! And they are banking on the devastation they have caused to make us Beg them for a solution
K: Just like Go Fund Me
HR: I wish the Goldbacks would take off. I know my Gold dealer will accept them,
MF: I agree, they’ll spring the trap on us
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