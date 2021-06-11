The Surge of Violent Crimes and Bankruptcies of Private Companies in China

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In the June 6, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo said that in the past 2 months, 70,000 so-called “vicious retaliation against society” crimes happened in mainland China, indicating that the life of ordinary people in communist China was unbearable under the oppression of the CCP gangsters. He also said that the CCP’s banks were just a big Ponzi game and there were 800,000 private companies going bankruptcy in the past couple of months.