Dr. Joel Wallach Reveals: Why Congestive Heart Failure & AFIB Are NOT Heart Problems (Natural Fix)

https://infohealthnews.com

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In this powerful episode, Dr. Joel Wallach and the team help caller Kevin from Oregon who recently dealt with tachycardia (possibly AFIB), congestive heart failure, pitting edema, and high blood pressure. Discover why these issues often stem from pinched spinal nerves (from old injuries and lost cartilage) and a single vitamin deficiency — not primary “heart problems.”Learn the natural nutritional approach recommended, including support for spinal disc repair, healthy heart rhythm, blood pressure, and overall cardiovascular health using Youngevity products.

Visit our website for more natural health insights:

https://infohealthnews.com

Call us today: (800) 212-2613





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