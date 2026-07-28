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Dr. Joel Wallach Reveals: Why Congestive Heart Failure & AFIB Are NOT Heart Problems (Natural Fix)
Call us today: (800) 212-2613
In this powerful episode, Dr. Joel Wallach and the team help caller Kevin from Oregon who recently dealt with tachycardia (possibly AFIB), congestive heart failure, pitting edema, and high blood pressure. Discover why these issues often stem from pinched spinal nerves (from old injuries and lost cartilage) and a single vitamin deficiency — not primary “heart problems.”Learn the natural nutritional approach recommended, including support for spinal disc repair, healthy heart rhythm, blood pressure, and overall cardiovascular health using Youngevity products.
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Call us today: (800) 212-2613
Recommended supplements
Healthy Body Brain and Heart Pak™ 2.0 https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-brain-and-heart-pak-2-0.html
Ultimate Gluco-Gel™ - 240 Capsules https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-gluco-gel-240-caps.html?sku=21252
Ultimate D-Stress™ https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-d-stress-trade.html
Ultimate Daily Classic™ https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-daily-classic-trade-90-tablets-762.html
Ultimate Niacin Plus™ https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-niacin-plus-trade-986.html
Ultimate Cardio STX™ https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-cardio-stx-trade-30ct-box.html
0:00– Introduction & Kevin’s story (tachycardia, CHF, edema)
0:40– Call begins: Hospital stay & symptoms
1:00– History of mercury fillings & back injury
2:00– Discussion of pinched nerves controlling heart rate/rhythm
2:40– Congestive heart failure linked to vitamin deficiency
3:00– Recommended protocol: Healthy Brain & Heart packs + Glucagel
3:40– Adding D-Stress, Ultimate Daily Classic, Niacin Plus & Cardio Sticks
4:40– Dietary advice (avoid sugar, processed foods, etc.)
5:10– Heart disease statistics & importance of brain + heart health
6:00– Benefits of Ultimate EFA & Ultimate Selenium in the Brain & Heart Pack
7:20– Super Greens product overview
8:20– Keto FX bars & shakes
9:20– Cardio Beets for cardiovascular support & endurance