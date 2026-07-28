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Dr. Joel Wallach Reveals: Why Congestive Heart Failure & AFIB Are NOT Heart Problems (Natural Fix)
InfoHealth News
InfoHealth News
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Dr. Joel Wallach Reveals: Why Congestive Heart Failure & AFIB Are NOT Heart Problems (Natural Fix)

https://infohealthnews.com

Call us today: (800) 212-2613


In this powerful episode, Dr. Joel Wallach and the team help caller Kevin from Oregon who recently dealt with tachycardia (possibly AFIB), congestive heart failure, pitting edema, and high blood pressure. Discover why these issues often stem from pinched spinal nerves (from old injuries and lost cartilage) and a single vitamin deficiency — not primary “heart problems.”Learn the natural nutritional approach recommended, including support for spinal disc repair, healthy heart rhythm, blood pressure, and overall cardiovascular health using Youngevity products.

Visit our website for more natural health insights:

https://infohealthnews.com

Call us today: (800) 212-2613


Recommended supplements

Healthy Body Brain and Heart Pak™ 2.0 https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-brain-and-heart-pak-2-0.html

Ultimate Gluco-Gel™ - 240 Capsules https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-gluco-gel-240-caps.html?sku=21252

Ultimate D-Stress™ https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-d-stress-trade.html

Ultimate Daily Classic™ https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-daily-classic-trade-90-tablets-762.html

Ultimate Niacin Plus™ https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-niacin-plus-trade-986.html

Ultimate Cardio STX™ https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-cardio-stx-trade-30ct-box.html



Keywords
natural remedieshigh blood pressureatrial fibrillationyoungevitydr joel wallachcongestive heart failurenatural heart healthafibpinched nervesinfohealth news
Chapters

0:00– Introduction & Kevin’s story (tachycardia, CHF, edema)

0:40– Call begins: Hospital stay & symptoms

1:00– History of mercury fillings & back injury

2:00– Discussion of pinched nerves controlling heart rate/rhythm

2:40– Congestive heart failure linked to vitamin deficiency

3:00– Recommended protocol: Healthy Brain & Heart packs + Glucagel

3:40– Adding D-Stress, Ultimate Daily Classic, Niacin Plus & Cardio Sticks

4:40– Dietary advice (avoid sugar, processed foods, etc.)

5:10– Heart disease statistics & importance of brain + heart health

6:00– Benefits of Ultimate EFA & Ultimate Selenium in the Brain & Heart Pack

7:20– Super Greens product overview

8:20– Keto FX bars & shakes

9:20– Cardio Beets for cardiovascular support & endurance

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