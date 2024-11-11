4 great TikTok TDS Meltdowns in Election Aftermath

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Over on TikTok, where libs without multi-million-dollar studios and live audiences can air their grievances as well, the air was likewise heavy.
One lady shaved her head and ranted about something called “internalized misogyny” and some feminist social engineering project called 4B that she never really explained.
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/