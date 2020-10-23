© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Darkest Winter - why this phrase keeps coming up
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
180 views • October 23, 2020
Politicians and pundits keep using this phrase, or simply "Dark Winter" when referring to the one we are now entering. I thought they meant more mask wearing, more lockdowns, more scam-demic, food shortages, violence and burning in the cities.
Now I find DARKER STILL.
Operation Dark Winter, June 22-23 of 2001 simulated a bio-terrorist attack on US. We are getting hints of the game to come. Get yourself, your pantry and your immune system ready for a serious assault.
Now I find DARKER STILL.
Operation Dark Winter, June 22-23 of 2001 simulated a bio-terrorist attack on US. We are getting hints of the game to come. Get yourself, your pantry and your immune system ready for a serious assault.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.