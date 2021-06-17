Biden/Putin Summit: Why Media And Politicos Get It All Wrong

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Most of the media and politicians of all stripes are apoplectic that President Biden sat down with his Russian counterpart without wrestling him to the ground or pounding him. The reaction by US elites - from Trump to CNN - to the largely successful summit tells us everything that's wrong with US foreign policy. Also today: Biden does say the stupidest thing ever at the summit.