Florida high school student collapses on athletics track with no pulse - Feb 2024

Florida police spring into action as a high school student collapses on the track field. With swift CPR and AED assistance, they help the student regain a pulse.
🎥: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Mirrored - The National Desk
Thanks to checkur6 for heads up
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.