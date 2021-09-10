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MASS MILITARY SEPARATIONS ARE LESS THAN 90 DAYS AWAY [2021-09-05] - CORPORAL ALICIA GUTIERREZ-RUDDE
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1253 views • September 10, 2021
There is no stopping them . . . . these globalistic agenda is on a roll . . . . it is white anting the military, first responders . . . next it will be you and me . . . get lawyered up, find out what you can do about this . . . forearmed is forewarned . . .
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