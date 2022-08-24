MANDATES NO MORE!

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Aug 18, 2022
Something even more interesting is going on above and beyond the Biden Administration dropping the "m-word". Let's look at the incredible amount of wordsmithing "they" are using - guidance, protocols, policies... None of these are spelled L.A.W. are they! And only laws can restrict your actions.