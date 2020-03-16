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A. Salvation by?
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1 view • March 16, 2020
This is the first of a three part series on the theological debate about grace vs works for salvation. Christians debate this topic ad nauseum, without resolution. Are we saved by grace alone, or do we need some kind of "holiness" in order to be made right with God. Jesus’ teachings may just be the key to resolving this.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
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Music: http://dig.ccmixter.org/
- "peaceOut" by airtone CC BY 3.0
- "The Stars Look Different" (Ziggy_Stardust_Mix) by spinningmerkaba CC BY 3.0
Images: https://www.flickr.com/
- "40+216 Faces" by bark (https://goo.gl/9ZTlmB) CC BY 2.0
- "make up" by eflon (https://goo.gl/WBly91) CC BY 2.0
- "Typewriter Tie Clip" by buyalex (https://goo.gl/Z7oN3J) CC BY 2.0
- "Watching a blank screen" by Kenneth Lu (https://goo.gl/nOLVEQ) CC BY 2.0
- "Sarah and William on the Dance Floor" by Eugene Kim (https://goo.gl/mhyBha) CC BY 2.0
- "Gift" by asenat29 (https://goo.gl/zYbHd4) CC BY 2.0
- "Face of Jesus 172" Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/UzsbGv) CC BY 2.0
- "Light for the Nations" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/wjvWY4) CC BY 2.0
- "Princess Aurora vs. Freddy Krueger" (240/365)" by (https://goo.gl/9HSpxu) CC BY 2.0
SFX: https://freesound.org/
- "Slide Whistle down 01" FreqMan CC BY 3.0
- "Wolf Whistle" by Googlecrab CC0 1.0
- "sandbag (3)" by FreqMan CC BY 3.0
- "box falls (2)" by FreqMan CC BY 3.0
http://www.freesfx.co.uk/
- "brushing hair"
- "metallic_ripping_whoosh"
- "single_slow_tear_or_rip_of_paper"
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
"Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
CREDITS
Music: http://dig.ccmixter.org/
- "peaceOut" by airtone CC BY 3.0
- "The Stars Look Different" (Ziggy_Stardust_Mix) by spinningmerkaba CC BY 3.0
Images: https://www.flickr.com/
- "40+216 Faces" by bark (https://goo.gl/9ZTlmB) CC BY 2.0
- "make up" by eflon (https://goo.gl/WBly91) CC BY 2.0
- "Typewriter Tie Clip" by buyalex (https://goo.gl/Z7oN3J) CC BY 2.0
- "Watching a blank screen" by Kenneth Lu (https://goo.gl/nOLVEQ) CC BY 2.0
- "Sarah and William on the Dance Floor" by Eugene Kim (https://goo.gl/mhyBha) CC BY 2.0
- "Gift" by asenat29 (https://goo.gl/zYbHd4) CC BY 2.0
- "Face of Jesus 172" Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/UzsbGv) CC BY 2.0
- "Light for the Nations" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/wjvWY4) CC BY 2.0
- "Princess Aurora vs. Freddy Krueger" (240/365)" by (https://goo.gl/9HSpxu) CC BY 2.0
SFX: https://freesound.org/
- "Slide Whistle down 01" FreqMan CC BY 3.0
- "Wolf Whistle" by Googlecrab CC0 1.0
- "sandbag (3)" by FreqMan CC BY 3.0
- "box falls (2)" by FreqMan CC BY 3.0
http://www.freesfx.co.uk/
- "brushing hair"
- "metallic_ripping_whoosh"
- "single_slow_tear_or_rip_of_paper"
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
"Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
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