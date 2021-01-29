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GameStop & Robinhood Gulliver vs Lilliput Is Silver NEXT? 1/28/2021
Resistance Chicks
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160 views • January 29, 2021
January 28, 2021 Is Silver Next? This very well could be one of THE most important shows we ever do on Resistance Chicks. Not only are we going to explain to you what is going on with #GameStop #Robinhood & #Citadel we're going to show you behind the veil into what could end up being the long awaited collapse of the billionaires' system on #WallStreet and the #Stockmarket We'll show how they've been manipulating us all and why NOW is the time to purchase silver if you've ever considered buying it before! You don't want to miss this show!

LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Resistance Chicks

Some of our shorter clips can be found and edited by ELTV Reel On Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qJ6b2JKSp2a3/

Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Back-up channel: Created By Divine Design Masfaith3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmxcyrXF7dlJHvnl0wBWXhw?view_as=subscriber
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical, Financial, or legal advice.

Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information:
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy