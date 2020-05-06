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Autonomy Season 1 Interview w/ Joseph Ford
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29 views • May 06, 2020
Joseph Ford talks to Chris McMillon about the dark path of the current music industry, learning to do anything in 20 hours, the advantages and disadvantages of the internet, and honing the skills gained in Autonomy Season 1.
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