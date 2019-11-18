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Round Table ET PM Sunday Nov 17 Native Sons and Brothers
Traveling Truth Tour
Traveling Truth Tour
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6 views • November 18, 2019
Tonight Round Table * ET PM Sunday Nov 17 -Jon Mihalich Nicky Hurley Don Morrison Ed Jamnisek Scott Rayner Darlene Harasivh and More Native Sons and Brothers Please Share Far and Wide - Discussing WEXIT - Separation - Independence and Clarity Act - And last week developments
On FB Nicky Hurley Page https://www.facebook.com/nicky.hurley.5
Will Be broadcasted to Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_kvnUusdDPeJgByvgkEFAA

These are a just a few of the many Native Sons and Daughters who are educating and uniting on a solution to end the Lies and corruption - Thank you all for being part of the Creation of our FIRST Constitution - removing the shackles of the BNA ACT and the Indian ACT

Anyone interested in Donations for the Tour may e-transfer to this email- [email protected]

HO CANADA http://historylessonsdeleted.blogspot.com/2019/08/never-have-so-many-known-so-little_29.html

Travelling Truth Tour - The Myth is Canada - Native Sons and Daughter Unite to save their Countries

As we explained the Native Sons and Daughters united together we are Sovereign and to create an amazing Constitution together to remove the corrupt BNA Act and Indian Act so all may live in peace, prosperity for future generations -

- Why we are Creating a True Constitution - Learn more about this amazing Document - here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9nY59HTZ_A

Travelling Truth Tour - The Myth is Canada - this is a brief description what this page is designed for and our Goals

Anyone interested in Donations for the Tour may e-transfer to this email

[email protected]

Constitutional Conventions Core beliefs:

DeJure Constitutional Conventions -

https://www.facebook.com/groups/373652496802161/

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men and Women are created with equal rights, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it,and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

Freedom, Justice, prosperity, abundance, emancipation and the ability for all people to thrive.

Uniting people across the land, inspiring people with truth.

Bringing the actions hidden in darkness into the public light.

This is all being done to form a new system that will be for the benefit of the people.

We are attempting to educate the population to help aid them in comprehending the true nature of the political reality we are currently dealing with in "Canada".

We want the people to become involved in the formation and drafting of organic constitutions for each "province" with respect to native lands.

(Each province is in fact it's own country already. Please see links provided for educational purposes ).

Travelling Truth Tour - The Myth is Canada

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_kvnUusdDPeJgByvgkEFAA/videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9nY59HTZ_A

The Myth is Canada

http://www.themythisiscanada.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOCA5MH3q_8

Canada a Country without a Constitutions

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcpeZYaIirc&feature=youtu.be

CANADA A COUNTRY WITHOUT A CONSTITUTION

A Factual Examination Of

The Constitutional Problem

By Walter F. Kuhl

Member Of Parliament

Jasper-Edson 1935-1949

January 1977

"It is therefore easy to see why Canada is

not a confederation............."

Dr. Maurice Ollivier, K.C., Joint Law Clerk,

House of Commons, before the Special Committee

on the British North America Act, 1935

"I have always contended, for reasons too long to enumerate here,that it [Canada] has not become either a confederationor a federal union."

[Dr. Ollivier, in a personal letter to Mr. Kuhl, May 30th, 1936]

http://historylessonsdeleted.blogspot.com/2019/03/canada-country-without-constitution.html

Never Have so Many Known so Little About so Much

HO, CANADA ! by R. Rogers Smith, ( Chief Wapanatak )

Canada is merely a geographical expression, not a political entity, says R. Rogers Smith, long-time battler

for the right of Canadians to vote as Canadians, a right he claims they have never possessed.

In his final chapter the author proposes a “ do-it-yourself ” method whereby the individual Canadian can assert this right.

Writing often in a style, which has brought consternation to officialdom, R. Rogers Smith blends a scholar’s knowledge of Canada’s political history with a formidable array of facts, which cannot be disputed.

https://bcfreedom.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/ho-canada.pdf
Keywords
canadabna actde factode juredallas hillsconstitutional conventionsthe myth is canadatravelling truth tourindian act
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