Dr. O From State Line SDA Promotes Dr. Umar Johnson. Spiritualist Indoctrinates Oakwood Students

Dr. Isaac Olatunji from State Line SDA Church united on stage with Dr. Umar Johnson at Oakwood University, which is a Seventh Day Adventist University. Dr. Umar Johnson is a known Spiritualist, Pan Africanist, Polygamist, and Ancestral Worshiper. In this video, Dr. Umar Johnson describes his libations and ancestral encounters with demons. His motto is Black Queens Forever, Snow Bunnies never. His racist idealogy was promoted to the students at Oakwood University.
Papacy, ProphesyagainTV, JR Cofer, & EGBibleSchool. Dagon In Present Truth. Philistines, The Remnant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xBe51f-XuQ&t=1237s
Seventh Day Adventists With Catholic Ways. 501c3, Tax Exemption Is Catholic, Contradicts 3rd Angel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56_Kc2gv7D4&t=5s
Dark Cloud Causes Dark Day In Response To A Sunday Law. SDA Meat In Due Season Is Raining New Light: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_Kzi4e3Ge0
Where Is The SDA Storehouse? General Conference of SDA or Self-Supporting Work? Tithe & Offering: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6g27XJOQkEk&t=11s
Isaac Olatunji: Apostasy At Stateline SDA. Contradicting The Bible And Ellen White: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvBqQ_3sKDQ&t=28s
