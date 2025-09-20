BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CTM --- S2E3 --- 9-12-2025 --- "Jimmy Kimmel, George Soros and Antifa"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
5 views • 1 day ago

It's time to Be Intentional!


Please join us for 'Come Together Media', a roundtable of truth-tellers who are focused on bringing you the latest information that matters.


This week . . . we discuss Jimmy Kimmel, George Soros and Antifa.


The Season 1, Episode 3 roundtable consists of:


Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow – https://intentionalpodcast.org


Gail Seiler – president of 'Betrayal Project USA'


Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com


You can view our current and past 'CTM' content on our 'Intentional w/Mic Meow' and "ComeTogetherMedia" channels on Rumble and the 'Intentional' channels on Facebook, Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts.

