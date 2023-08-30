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Hungary - Viktor Orban Confidently Stated that Ukraine Has NO Chances - Tucker Carlson Interview clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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121 views • August 30, 2023

The Prime Minister of Hungary proposed a ceasefire with Russia without returning Crimea and without Ukraine's NATO membership.

In an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson (https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1696643892253466712?t=CnDATt7cdSKxsg34Lvin7g&s=19),

Viktor Orban confidently stated that Ukraine has no chances.

💬 "We must reach an agreement with the Russians on a new security architecture to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Ukraine, but not NATO membership."


The Hungarian politician also called attempts to return Crimea to Ukraine "unrealistic," citing mathematics as one of the arguments:


💬 "Everyone involved in politics understands logic, numbers, data – they know this is impossible. It's a tragedy for Ukraine. They will run out of soldiers before Russia does. What will ultimately matter is 'boots on the ground.' And the Russians are much stronger in numbers."


➡️Among other things, Orban touched on the topic of the attack on the "Nord Stream," poking at Germany, which calmly accepted being cut off from cheap gas in exchange for "golden" LNG from the US.


The Hungarian Prime Minister directly addressed Western partners, demanding not to touch the Southern Stream (Turkey–Bulgaria–Serbia–Hungary).


Orban also mentioned the possibility of a third world war. According to the Prime Minister, any official deployment of a NATO contingent into the SMO zone will escalate the military conflict to a new level.


💬 "The deployment of any military contingent by any Western country will mean direct war between the West and Russia – and we will immediately have a third world war. The situation is very dangerous now."


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
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