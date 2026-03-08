Xi Jinping Death Prophecy. Fall Of The Chinese Communist Party & The Dark Day. SDA Church Probation

Bible Prophecy speaks about the fall of the Chinese Communist Party in connection with the Mark of the Beast. Xi Jinping is prophesied to die very soon. It could be on the coming Dark Day when the day goes dark at noon based on Amos 8:9. The fall of China has been prophesied since 2021 by David House, a Seventh Day Adventist Christian. He has prophesied the fall of Venezuela, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and China. President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet March 31 to April 2. China is attempting to take control of Taiwan and is threatening an invasion.





War: 5 Nations Plot Against USA. East Wind Invasion By Iran, China, Russia. Venezuela, North Korea https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsMS0DPKhYc&t=15s





Khamenei Death Prophesied by SDA. 7 Military Leaders Dead foreshadow SDA Pastor’s Death. Dark Day https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yuyvgOTApMQ&t=113s





China warns ‘flames of war’ spreading and calls on US to help manage differences ahead of Xi-Trump meeting. China’s top diplomat cast his country as a defender of peace and stability as war in Iran rages, while striking a conciliatory tone towards the United States ahead of a highly anticipated summit between the two nation’s leaders. “This was a war that should never have happened, and a war that benefited no one,” Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, said at a Sunday news briefing on the sidelines of the annual assembly of China’s rubber-stamp legislature. Wang, touting China as “the world’s most important force of peace, stability and justice,” reiterated Beijing’s call for an immediate ceasefire to “prevent the situation from escalating and avoid the spillover and spread of the flames of war.”





#China

#XiJinping

#CCP

#Communism

#Prophecy

#BibleProphecy





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love

Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o

Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries

Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144

Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716

Cash App: $Mrdhouse

Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950