Xi Jinping Death Prophecy. Fall Of The Chinese Communist Party & The Dark Day. SDA Church Probation
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
199 views • 1 day ago

Bible Prophecy speaks about the fall of the Chinese Communist Party in connection with the Mark of the Beast. Xi Jinping is prophesied to die very soon. It could be on the coming Dark Day when the day goes dark at noon based on Amos 8:9. The fall of China has been prophesied since 2021 by David House, a Seventh Day Adventist Christian. He has prophesied the fall of Venezuela, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and China. President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet March 31 to April 2. China is attempting to take control of Taiwan and is threatening an invasion.


War: 5 Nations Plot Against USA. East Wind Invasion By Iran, China, Russia. Venezuela, North Korea https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsMS0DPKhYc&t=15s


Khamenei Death Prophesied by SDA. 7 Military Leaders Dead foreshadow SDA Pastor’s Death. Dark Day https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yuyvgOTApMQ&t=113s


China warns ‘flames of war’ spreading and calls on US to help manage differences ahead of Xi-Trump meeting. China’s top diplomat cast his country as a defender of peace and stability as war in Iran rages, while striking a conciliatory tone towards the United States ahead of a highly anticipated summit between the two nation’s leaders. “This was a war that should never have happened, and a war that benefited no one,” Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, said at a Sunday news briefing on the sidelines of the annual assembly of China’s rubber-stamp legislature. Wang, touting China as “the world’s most important force of peace, stability and justice,” reiterated Beijing’s call for an immediate ceasefire to “prevent the situation from escalating and avoid the spillover and spread of the flames of war.”


#China

#XiJinping

#CCP

#Communism

#Prophecy

#BibleProphecy


xi jinpingchinese communist partyfall of communismchina communist partyus china warfall of chinabible prophecy 2026fall of ccpfall of china empiredecline of chinaxi jinping deathxi jinping prophecydeath of chinadismantle the ccptrump xi meetingus taiwan chinaus taiwan china warchina invasion oftaiwanchina communist regime collapsexi jinping death prophecyxi jinping prophecy prediction
