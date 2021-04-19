4/19/2021 Miles Guo on the 4th Anniversary of the April 19 Incident (Part Ⅴ): The CCP Controls the Media and Uses It to Kill People in Court

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In the ridiculous case of the PAG, the judge ruled the PAG in its favor even if the latter fabricated the evidence. The world’s law, justice, and black and white are completely determined by the media. For all the lawsuits I’ve had in the past few years in court, all the evidence the other party provided was based upon media reports. The CCP uses the media to criminalize you, to kill you, and to deprive you of your rights to speak out, talk, and go to court.