Simple Hebrew Grammar Destroys Jonathan Kleck's Genesis Fallen Angels Theory

Genesis 1 is specifically addressed in this video as this is everything
that Jonathan Kleck bases his false doctrine on that we are fallen
angels. We are not. It is decisively proven in this video through the
use of Hebrew Grammar that Jonathan Kleck is lying about the translation
of Elohim in Genesis in the Old Testament.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.